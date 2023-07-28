MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State fans have the opportunity to buy the same equipment as their favorite college athletes.

Kansas State University announced it is planning to sell its excess sports gear at a discounted rate. Kenny Lannou with K-State Athletics told KSNT 27 News this equipment sale is for two reasons: to make room for the new gear and to begin the transition with a new retailer. Earlier this year, K-State announced it will use Rally House as its official team store.

Equipment staff will decide what they are able to get rid of within each sport. Fans can expect to see things like workout t-shirts, polos, football jerseys, helmets and catchers’ gear at a discounted rate.

The sale will be Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bramlage concourse. K-State volleyball and football will be hosting scrimmages and autograph signings, providing Manhattan residents a full-day of events to get in the spirit for college sports.