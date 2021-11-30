Campus construction alters K-State basketball event parking

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Construction on the new indoor football practice facility and the Morgan Family Arena will impact parking for Men’s and Women’s basketball games at Bramlage Coliseum.

Construction and the parking changes begin Wednesday, and will last through the end of the 2021-22 season.

Fans who park on the east side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, where the football practice facility is being constructed, will be required to enter Gate 8 off Kimball Avenue and directed south around the construction site to areas set aside as Reserved Parking for Ahearn Fund donors, ADA or VIP/General Admission. Once that area of the parking lot is filled, all other available parking will be to the north of the construction zone.

The new Morgan Family Arena for volleyball will be built on the site formerly known as “Cat Town” just north of the Brandeberry Indoor Complex on Jack Hartman Drive. When construction begins, Gate 1 will be closed and all traffic entering and exiting the West Lot off of College Ave. will be directed to enter at Gate 3, across from Ascension Via Christi Hospital.