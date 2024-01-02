MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Wildcats began 2024 by doing something they did plenty of in 2023: Winning ugly.

K-State men’s basketball beat Chicago State on Tuesday, 62-55, in the ‘Cats first outing in nearly two weeks. The victory comes despite despite getting just three points from starting point guard Tylor Perry.

The ‘Cats overcame a three-point halftime deficit to win their second game in a row. KSU led by as many as nine, and trailed by as many as six in the game.

Cam Carter led all scorers with 19 points. Arthur Kaluma pitched in with a double-double made up of 14 points and 13 rebounds.

K-State improves to 10-3 on the season with the win. Conference play is up next for Tang’s team. The Wildcats welcome UCF to Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 6 for their first Big 12 game of the season.