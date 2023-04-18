MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2023 K-State Alumni Catbacker tour dates have been announced, giving fans across Kansas a chance to meet their favorite student-athletes and coaches.

The tour for 2023 will kick off May 17 in Salina, Great Bend and Scott City. The seven-day, 16-stop tour will wrap up May 25 in Seneca and Topeka. The full tour is listed below.

TOUR DATES:

May 17: Salina / Great Bend / Scott City

May 18: Liberal / Garden City / Dodge City

May 19: Colby / Hays

May 22: Manhattan

May 23: Hutchinson / Wichita

May 24: Chanute / Emporia / Kansas City

/ Kansas City May 25: Seneca / Topeka

K-State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang will be on the tour of western Kansas, May 17-19. K-State head football coach Chris Klieman will be on the second half of the tour, May 22-25.