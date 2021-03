KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Kansas State fell to top seeded Baylor 74-68 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday.

The Wildcats played hard trailing just 36-34 at the half. K-State held a 42-41 lead in the second half before the Bears pulled away.

Davion Bradford and Nijel Pack each had 18 points for the Wildcats.

K-State finishes the season 9-20 overall.