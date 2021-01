MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite a career day from freshman Nijel Pack, Kansas State fell to Texas A&M 68-61 on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Pack made a career-high eight three pointers and finished with 26 points in the game. Mike McGuirl added 10 points while Davion Bradford had 9 for the Wildcats.

The loss drops K-State to 5-13 overall on the season.

The Wildcats travel to Lawrence on Tuesday for the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas.