Cats upset bid falls just short vs. #13 Texas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State’s upset attempt of #13 Texas fell just short on Tuesday night 80-77 against Texas. Mike McGuirl’s potentially game tying half court heave at the end of the game clanked off the backboard. The Cats trailed by as many as 16 in the game.

The loss drops Kansas State to 5-16 on the season and 1-11 in the Big 12. K-State has now lost 11 games in a row.

Nijel Pack led the Cats with 17 points while Mike McGuirl added 13.

The Wildcats return to action on February 13th at Oklahoma State.