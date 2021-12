K-State’s Dalton Schoen catches a pass for a touchdown against Baylor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. Photo courtesy/ K-State Athletics

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – The Chiefs signed former Kansas State wide receiver Dalton Schoen to the practice squad Wednesday.

Schoen attended K-State from 2015-2019. He was a walk-on, but became a top target during his final three years with the Wildcats. Schoen finished No. 7 in school history in yards per reception.

This news comes after 13 Chiefs were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. No active players tested positive Wednesday.