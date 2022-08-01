ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT) – The Chiefs’ newest defender isn’t new to the area. Linebacker Elijah Lee – now with Kansas City – spent three years at K-State.

In Manhattan, Lee picked up two all-conference honors, to go along with 200+ tackles and five interceptions. Where Lee was able to shine that not many other top defenders do was on special teams.

Sometimes called ‘Special Teams U,’ K-State football prides themselves on always having a sound special teams group.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re starting, special teams, however you do it, you put your best foot forward,” Lee said. “And I’m a strong believer, your work on special teams puts you in position to play in defense or offense.”

Lee’s presence on special teams has helped him maintain a six-year NFL career.

“Coach Snyder, great coach, Hall of Fame coach, you take advantage of every opportunity,” Lee said.

Lee also spent a couple years living in St. Joseph, Missouri, where Chiefs minicamp is held. He says he remembers his time as a youth looking up to Kansas City legends.

“In high school, my sophomore/junior year, we used to come over here, and I was a towel boy, give out the water. So I got to, like, hand the towel out to Tamba Hali and Justin Houston. Like wow, this is amazing,” Lee said. “So now, to be back in this position, be able to give back, help in the community wherever I can. This is a great opportunity.”