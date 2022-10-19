MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State head football coach Chris Klieman has been named to two Coach of the Year watchlists: the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Dodd Trophy.

Both awards go to the college football coach of the year. The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award is presented by the American Heart Association and the Dodd Trophy is presented by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation.

The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award narrowed its list to 25 candidates Wednesday. The Dodd Trophy narrowed its list to 20 Wednesday.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold was also named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award watch list.