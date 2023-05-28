MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Chris Klieman is meeting fans of all ages on K-State’s annual Catbacker tour.

The Wildcat head football coach was greeted in Topeka on Thursday with lots of happy K-State fans. Klieman recently signed a $44 million new contract that is set to keep him in Manhattan, Kansas through 2030.

However, Klieman says his own salary was not his top priority. Instead, he put the salaries of his assistant coaches first before inking a new deal himself.

“First thing was getting our assistants raises,” Klieman said. “That was something that was really important to me, to put a good chunk of money into our assistant salaries.”

When 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley asked Klieman about the new contract he was quick to mention that point. When talking to fans on-stage at the Catbacker event he said this is important so that K-State can keep top-notch coordinators like Collin Klein, and others, in their program. He also brought up his loyalty to K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor.

“Gene Taylor’s the one that took a chance on me to come to K-State,” Klieman said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I can’t believe how fast four years has gone but I’m excited to continue to work with Gene [Taylor] on a daily basis and our great student-athletes.”

In a Q&A with Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson on-stage on Thursday Klieman made a bold statement. It was a statement that brought big smiles to lots of K-State fans.

“I know where I’m ending my career and it’s at Kansas State,” Klieman said when discussing just how happy he was in his current position.

Klieman’s 30 wins at K-State are the most in the first four seasons for any coach in K-State history.

He said the Catbackers tour is a great opportunity for the players and coaches to say ‘Thank you’ to the fans.