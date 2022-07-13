ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT) – K-State football coach Chris Klieman shared at Big 12 Media Days how he plans to coach a talented team this upcoming season.

Klieman began with how impressed he’s been with new quarterback Adrian Martinez, who comes to K-State after four years at Nebraska.

“The first thing that drew us to him was the amount of games he played at Nebraska,” Klieman said. “The first thing that jumps out to me is how grounded he is, his maturity. Watching him build relationships [through injury recover]…brings out the best in everybody.”

Klieman says that the relationship between Martinez and new offensive coordinator Collin Klein is a sign of good things in the offense. He also said that there will be changes in the offense, but it will still have a hint of the past.

“I get to sit in on a lot of quarterback meetings,” Klieman said. “Collin and Adrian always have great dialogue. We’re going to make some adjustments, but we’re going to keep some of the same terminology as when [Courtney Messingham] was here.”

Klieman says that he expects the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, to continue to build off the record-breaking season he had last year.

“He goes. He goes hard,” Klieman said. “He watched Wyatt Hubert do the same. He’s got a lot of confidence now. He had a breakout season last year, but he thinks he can be better. Felix is so smart and understands the game.”

Klieman says that star running back Deuce Vaughn has stepped up into his role as a leader. He says after multiple leaders graduated last year Vaughn has risen to the occasion.

“As a junior now, he’s had to take on a leadership role,” Klieman said. “Proud of the way he’s commanded the running back room. Explaining to them his craft. It’s the work ethic with Deuce Vaughn. I think everybody feeds off of it.”

Klieman recognized his staff as a big reason why a league high six Wildcats were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team.

“Guys did some really good things last year that garnered that recognition,” Klieman said. “I applaud our recruiting staff…I was excited for those six guys.”

When asked what the year-in, year-out goal for the team will be, Klieman said he didn’t want to get caught in trying to get to a specific number of wins.

“When I came here in 2019, I wanted to make sure we got back to a bowl game,” Klieman said. “To be in every game. Never set my sights on ‘We need to win a certain amount of games.’ Trying to put an emphasis on a week-to-week basis. “

Klieman’s answer was simple when asked about the importance of the ‘Cats recruiting its home state.

“It’s important for us to do well in the state of Kansas,” Klieman said.