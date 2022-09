CLEVELAND, Ohio (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball product Dean Wade is staying with the Cavs.

The Cavaliers signed Wade to a three-year, $18.5 million extension on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wade started 28 games the past season, before sitting out the rest of the year to recover from knee surgery. He was averaging 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.