ATLANTA (KSNT) – K-State fans can take a trip down memory lane with Michael Bishop’s time capsule locker at the College Football Hall of Fame.

The College Football Hall of Fame is honoring its 2023 inductees with a limited-run personalized locker exhibit to showcase the outstanding careers and contributions of each legendary player and coach. The exhibits will be in Atlanta through January 2024.

Photo courtesy/ College Football Hall of Fame

Bishop’s locker will feature one-of-a-kind artifacts and memorabilia, such as a game-worn jersey and helmet, Fiesta Bowl pass and more. Bishop was officially elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in January.