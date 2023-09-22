ATLANTA (KSNT) – K-State fans can take a trip down memory lane with Michael Bishop’s time capsule locker at the College Football Hall of Fame.
The College Football Hall of Fame is honoring its 2023 inductees with a limited-run personalized locker exhibit to showcase the outstanding careers and contributions of each legendary player and coach. The exhibits will be in Atlanta through January 2024.
Bishop’s locker will feature one-of-a-kind artifacts and memorabilia, such as a game-worn jersey and helmet, Fiesta Bowl pass and more. Bishop was officially elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in January.