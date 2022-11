MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- ESPN’s College Gameday will host their show from the K-State football game next weekend.

ESPN announced on social media Saturday night it will send the Gameday crew to Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Championship game.

The Wildcats clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a 47-27 win against KU on Saturday night. The Big 12 title game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas.

College Gameday came to KU‘s game against TCU earlier in the season.