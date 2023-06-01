MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State relief pitcher Tyson Neighbors continue to garner national attention.

On Thursday, Neighbors was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

The sophomore RHP led the Big 12 with eleven saves and notched a 1.85 ERA. He ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 86 strikeouts, earning a first-team All-Big 12 honor.

The national honor is the 32nd postseason All-American award and second under head coach Pete Hughes.

K-State finished in the ‘First Four Out’ of the NCAA tournament. Pete Hughes responded with a strongly worded statement to express his frustration.

Past and present players also responded to the tournament snub on social media.

K-State finished 35-24 on the season.