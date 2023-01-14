MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will be under center for the Miami Dolphins for their NFL Wildcard game Sunday afternoon.

Thompson, a rookie 7th-round pick, will start in the biggest game of his young career.

“If you would have asked me a year ago that I’d be standing here doing this in this moment, I probably would have laughed at you,” Thompson said after beating the Jets in Week 18. “I’m thankful, I’m grateful, and it’s a great day to be a Dolphin.”

K-State Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein was the quarterback coach when Thompson was a Wildcat, and he says he’s not surprised Skylar is making his name known in the league.

“It’s been fun to be a part of, fun to watch,” Klein said. “He’s always been at his best in those big-time, big moments.”

In five years together, the relationship between Klein and Thompson became a special one, and Klein says it will always be.

“The relationships you build player to coach, coach to player, you know they’re just so special,” Klein said. “And he and I being able to work together for the amount of time that we did, and how close we got… it’s family.”

No rookie quarterback picked in the 7th round or later has ever started a playoff game before this year. Thompson will do just that against the Buffalo Bills tomorrow at noon.