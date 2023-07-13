ARLINGTON, TX. (KSNT) – K-State football is returning a lot of its offense, but that doesn’t always directly correlate to success during games.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman wants his team to use its consistent position groups, and their experience, to help level the inconsistencies.

“For starters, we have to run the football,” Klieman said. “If you can run the football with those offensive lineman, we’re going to continue to improve and get better. If we struggle, it’s going to be because we can’t run the football. So, that’s something that’s going to be really important for us– to build that rapport with the running backs. We knew who was going to be back there last year. This year’s going to be different.”

K-State got a new, experienced running back to help Klieman’s concerns. Treshaun Ward is the Big 12 preseason newcomer of the year, as a transfer from Florida State. The ‘Cats also return Junction City product DJ Giddens.

K-State does return it’s entire offensive line. Cooper Beebe’s vision for the team aligns with Klieman’s.

“When you get a lot of reps next to people, you build that chemistry,” Beebe said. “That’s what’s so huge about the offensive line coming back. It’s one of the positions, whether people say it or not, that’s where you win games.”

