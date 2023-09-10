MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Former K-State offensive lineman Dalton Risner is still a free agent, as of week one of the 2023 NFL season.

Risner, who was drafted to the Denver Broncos in 2019, became a free agent after four seasons in Colorado.

After some teams saw their offensive lines struggle in week one, many fans are asking why their favorite team doesn’t pick up the former ‘Cat.

Risner’s response is simply:

“I’m ready,” he said on social media.

Risner reportedly visited the Vikings over the offseason. Fans from Minnesota and Houston have been among the most talkative in requesting their team picks up Risner.

The K-State alum replied to several of those fans on Sunday, as week one games were being played. One fan told the Vikings to ‘Call up Dalton Risner.’

“Agreed,” the former Bronco replied with.

Risner has 62 NFL games under his belt. He started sixteen games in each of the last two seasons in Denver. He’s made posts on social media implying that he’s staying fit while waiting for an NFL contract.

Risner was a first-team All-American at K-State in 2018, and a three-year captain for the ‘Cats. He joined K-Nation for a one-on-one interview last fall.