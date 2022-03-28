CLEVELAND (KSNT)- Former K-State star Dean Wade is out for the rest of the season due to a need for knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his right knee, according to ESPN.

Wade started in 28 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. He was averaging 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. The former Wildcat has been unable to play since March 12, when he suffered the knee injury in a game against the Bulls.

Wade played at K-State for four seasons from 2015-2019. He played a key role in the ‘Cats 2018-19 Big 12 regular season title.

The Cavs are also without stars Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton for the rest of the season, while Jarrett Allen and Rajon Rondo are also both currently unable to play.