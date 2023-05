MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State isn’t done sending players to the NBA Draft.

Senior guard Desi Sills entered his name in the 2023 NBA Draft, he announced on social media. Sills transferred to K-State for his last year of college eligibility. He averaged 8.7 points per game and was the Wildcats’ go-to sixth man.

Sills joins Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell in the Draft process.