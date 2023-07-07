MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State’s ‘The Basketball Tournament’ (TBT) team just got better.

Team Purple & Black will start its quest for the $1 million grand prize on July 20 in Wichita. The already stacked roster will add some energy with a recent Wildcat graduate.

Desi Sills, who made a name for himself as a sixth-man in his one season with K-State, will be playing for Purple and Black. TBT Director of Player Personnel Jake Pavorsky shared the information with 27 News on Friday.

“Excited to add him to the fold, give him an opportunity to represent K-State,” Pavorsky said.

Sills averaged 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds as a senior at K-State.

Find the full list of Purple and Black TBT participants here. K-State starts TBT play against DaGuys STL on July 20 at Koch Arena in Wichita.