NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – To cap off a magical, Big 12 championship-winning season, K-State football got a matchup with juggernaut Alabama in the 2022 Sugar Bowl.

The Wildcats led 10-0 early in the game, but a 35-0 run from the Crimson Tide catapulted Alabama past K-State, as ‘Bama went on to win 45-20.

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was packed with purple, with tens of thousands of Wildcats fans ready to cheer on No. 9 K-State versus No. 5 Alabama.

K-State looked good on its opening possession, picking up multiple first downs through the ground and air. On first and ten from the Alabama 39-yard-line, K-State quarterback Will Howard threw an interception.

The Wildcat defense helped the offense, forcing a three-and-out with no yards gained, making Alabama punt the ball back.

K-State was the first to score on its following drive, kicking a 41-yard field goal from Ty Zentner to make it a 3-0 game. The K-State defense did its job again, forcing Alabama to punt.

On the Wildcats’ first play on the next drive, running back Deuce Vaughn broke loose. A run up the middle became wide open, and Vaughn took the ball 88 yards to the house, giving K-State a 10-0 lead.

That’s when the game started to go downhill for the ‘Cats. Started by a 60-yard pass from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Crimson Tide scored its first points of the game on a pass to Isaiah Bond to cut the Wildcat lead to 10-7.

The K-State offense stalled on the next possession, forcing a punt and giving the ball back to ‘Bama. Young used another deep ball to set up shop inside the five, leading to another Crimson Tide score for Alabama to take a 14-10 lead.

The Wildcats looked impressive on the following possession – eating up 10 minutes of game clock over 18 plays. K-State converted on two fourth down conversions, but they weren’t so lucky on the third.

On fourth and goal from the Alabama two-yard-line, Howard missed a pass to Ben Sinnott that would have retaken the lead. The Crimson Tide then drove 98 yards to take a 21-10 lead into the half.

The second half didn’t look good either for the ‘Cats. ‘Bama scored right away in the second half to go up 28-10.

On K-State’s next possession, Howard through another interception deep in Wildcat territory. On Alabama’s next play, they scored again, giving the Crimson Tide a 35-10 lead.

K-State got back three points on a field goal from Ty Zenter, but Alabama scored again to make it 42-13 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter was relaxed as both teams scored again – a field goal for ‘Bama and a Jordan Schippers touchdown run for the Wildcats. After a full four quarters, K-State fell to Alabama 45-20.

Howard finished with 210 passing yards and two interceptions. Deuce Vaughn carried the ball 22 times for 133 yards and a score.

Bryce Young finished an impressive 15-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns.

The loss ends K-State’s 2022 season at 10-4.