MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State running back Deuce Vaughn is the second player in school history to be named a two-time consensus All-American.

The NCAA announced the list of players who received one of the top honors Thursday. To be in consideration for Consensus All-American status, a player must be named first team on at least two of the five selected All-America teams — American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation.

The NCAA combines the returner/all-purpose categories, in which Vaughn was named to the list. He earned First Team All-America honors from the AFCA, Associated Press and Sporting News as an all-purpose player.

Vaughn enters the bowl season ranked 10th in the nation in scrimmage yards at 136.9 yards per game, while ranking 11th in rushing yards with 1,425.