NE KANSAS (KSNT)- K-State junior running back Deuce Vaughn is a preseason All-American.

The five-foot-six shifty ball carrier was selected to the Associated Press All-America first team as an all-purpose player. Vaughn is one of three Big 12 players to make the first team. This isn’t the first time ‘All-American’ and ‘Deuce Vaughn’ have been used in the same sentence. As a sophomore he was a Consensus All-American and a first team Pro Football Focus All-American.

The all-purpose player selection comes after Vaughn was one of just three players in the nation to tally both 1,000 or more rushing yards and over 400 yards. He ranked fourth in the country last fall with 22 touchdowns.

Vaughn averaged 108 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards per game last year. K-State football opens its season on Saturday, September 3 against South Dakota.