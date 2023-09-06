DALLAS (KSNT) – Before playing in his first regular season NFL game, former K-State running back Deuce Vaughn is adding one more thing to his trophy case.

Vaughn, a rookie with the Dallas Cowboys, was named Nickelodeon’s preseason “NVP”.

In the past couple years, the NFL has been testing NFL games broadcasted on Nickelodeon, as a way to promote football to the youth. Those games award a “Nickelodeon Valuable Player,” given to the most valuable player in the game.

In a social media video from NFL on CBS, Deuce received his “NVP” trophy, followed by a “sliming” from his teammates.

Deuce racked up 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in Dallas’ final preseason game.