Deuce Vaughn named Pro Football Focus Big 12 offensive player of the year

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Running back Deuce Vaughn #22 of the Kansas State Wildcats tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Pro Football Focus named Deuce Vaughn their Big 12 offensive player of the year on Monday.

Vaughn has tallied 1,258 rushing yards in 12 games for the Wildcats. He also added 471 yards receiving. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry and 10 yards per reception in the 2021 regular season.

PFF pointed out in their report that Vaughn was responsible for 55 total plays that resulted in a gain of 10 or more yards, the second-most among Power Five running backs.

He tallied 15 rushing touchdowns and three receiving this year. He had perhaps his best outing against KU, when he put up 162 yards rushing and 70 receiving.

K-State finished the regular season 7-5. The Wildcats are now waiting to find out which bowl game they’re headed to. Bowl game selections will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 5.