ARLINGTON, Texas. (KSNT)- K-State running back DJ Giddens was just running in touchdowns for the Junction City Blue Jays a couple years ago. Now, he’s providing a consistent and reliable force at running back behind Deuce Vaughn.

Giddens might be the quietest player on the team.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve cracked his shell, but we talk,” Deuce Vaughn said. “Whenever I [talk to him] I try to learn just a little bit more about him because he is a pretty quiet guy.”

There’s nothing quiet, however, about his impact on the football field this fall. Giddens has six touchdowns and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

“He is quiet but he’s so smart,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “He picks things up. He’s learned from Deuce. He’s got really good vision… it’s hard to bring him down with an arm tackle.”

Giddens was not heavily recruited out of high school.

“Really K-State was like the only school [recruiting me],” Giddens said earlier this season.

K-State saw his potential.

“They believed in me…I appreciate it, for real,” Giddens said.

Giddens hasn’t gotten a ton of carries, playing behind All-American Deuce Vaughn. However, he steps up when his number does get called.

“The way that he runs behind his pads, the way that he’s always picking up yards after contact,” Vaughn said. “That’s something that anytime I see it I’m like ‘Ok, that’s a guy that’s really able to get behind his pads.’ I’ll ask him sometimes, ‘How you do that?'”

He’s impressing QB1, too.

“He’s a hard worker, he’s a hard runner,” K-State quarterback Will Howard said. “I can’t say enough good things about him. He picks things up super well. He’s a really good mind even though he’s quiet about it. I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s awesome. I love DJ.”

K-State and TCU play in the Big 12 Championship game Saturday at 11 a.m. in Arlington, Texas.