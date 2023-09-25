MANHATTAN (KSNT)- K-State running back DJ Giddens is receiving hard-earned recognition after a stellar week four performance.

On Monday, the Junction City High School graduate was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

On Saturday, Giddens became the first player in K-State football history with both 200+ rushing yards and four touchdowns in a single game. He finished with 207 yards on the ground and complimented the running attack with eight catches for 86 receiving yards.

Giddens is the first Wildcat to earn a weekly conference honor this season.