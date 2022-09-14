MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University’s Bill Snyder Family Stadium was the subject of recent criticism in a Sports Illustrated article.

The stadium received a poor critique from the sports magazine in an online article released on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The article ranked stadiums across the country as either a “gem” or a “dump.” The Bill Snyder Family Stadium received the latter rank:

DUMP: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas State (33). It’s in the Little Apple, which is a bad place to start. And the castle-like structure added on to one side only reinforces the fact that the rest of the stadium is quite ordinary. Sports Illustrated

K-State Athletics, in response to the poor rank, put out a message via Twitter stating the opposite:

One of the most picturesque football settings in America A true 𝑔𝑒𝓂 K-State Athletics

To read the Sports Illustrated article, click here.