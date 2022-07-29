MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – K-State’s top recruit for the class of 2023 decomitted from the Wildcats.

Dylan Edwards made the announcement Friday evening on social media. The announcement comes two days after Notre Dame offered him.

“At this moment, I’d like to thank the whole Kansas State staff and fan base for this amazing opportunity to be a Wildcat,” Edwards said in his post. “After recent thoughts and talks with my family, I’d like to decommit and take a step back, and reopen my recruitment.”

Edwards is the No. 1 running back in Kansas for the class of 2023. He committed to K-State on June 23.