MAIZE, Kan. (KSNT)- When Dylan Edwards committed to Kansas State football on June 23, he told ‘Cats fans he wasn’t coming alone.

“Avery Johnson, I’m coming,” Edwards said. “I’m going to bring Avery with me.”

Edwards wasn’t lying. Less than two weeks later, Avery Johnson announced he will be a Wildcat, too.

The duo is the two top-ranked recruits in Kansas for the class of 2023. They won’t need to develop a friendship in Manhattan. Johnson and Edwards go way back.

“We were dominant when we were younger,” Johnson said. “So, just kind of having that off-the-field chemistry, I feel like that’s oftentimes overlooked. So I feel like it’s really going to translate well on the field.

Johnson is the sixth top-10 recruit in the state from the class of 2023 to commit to K-State.

The Wildcats could get one more, as the state’s third-ranked player, Wichita Heights’ John Randle Jr. remains uncommitted. Edwards and Johnson both plan to help the program add more top recruits.

Johnson is the 12th-ranked quarterback in the country in his class. The rising senior says Collin Klein played a huge role in his commitment to K-State.

“I feel like he never stopped recruiting me,” Johnson said. “Me and him just kind of connected on a personal level and a football level. I can really trust him with the next three to four years of my life.”

Johnson will focus on his senior season at Maize High School for now, as will Edwards at Derby. The two will join the Wildcats’ squad in the fall of 2023.