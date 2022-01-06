Emotions high after K-State’s Texas Bowl victory

HOUSTON, TX. (KSNT)- Kansas State took down LSU in dominant fashion Tuesday night in the Texas Bowl and there was plenty of emotion on the field afterwards.

It’s the first bowl victory of head coach Chris Klieman’s career and the first bowl win for K-State since 2017.

“When I look back it’s all about the guys in the locker room really. To be able to do it with that type of special group of guys is why I came here,” running back Deuce Vaughn said. “Coach Klieman told me we’re going to build a culture and bring in guys that are going to really say what K-State is, and to be able to do that and help me get to the point I am right now- I can’t even put into words how thankful I am for everybody in this program and for them bringing me in.

Vaughn tallied four touchdowns in the game, the most by a Kansas State player in a bowl game ever. He finished with 146 rushing yards on 21 carries.

It was also Skylar Thompson’s last game as a Wildcat, ending a memorable K-State career. The win was a great way to cap off what Chris Klieman called a successful season.

The ‘Cats dominated the game from start to finish.

“These guys were not going to be denied today,” Klieman said.

“We’re going to be aggressive. We’re going to be smart. We’re going to take care of the football and we’re going to keep out foot on the gas,” Skylar Thompson said.

K-State fans showed up and they were loud.

“The support that we have from our fans… they’re the most loyal in the country. I love it. I love them. I give my heart to them all,” Thompson said.

“My hats off to K-State nation and the fan base for coming out. What an electric crowd and our fans were in it from the start. Our guys really got energized by our fan base,” Klieman said. “Credit goes to our fan base for how loud they were. I think they had fun watching our guys play.”