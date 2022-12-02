ARLINGTON, TX. (KSNT) – The Big 12 Championship game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, with K-State looking to get the better of TCU in a rematch of a Wildcat defeat from earlier in the season.

Being the only conference championship game to feature two Top 10 ranked schools, ESPN’s College Gameday crew made its way down to Arlington to showcase the event.

ESPN’s analysts took time to share their views on K-State football this season. Heisman-winner and College Gameday host Desmond Howard was quick to point out K-State head coach Chris Klieman’s success in Manhattan despite a change at quarterback.

“To be able to go from [Adrian] Martinez to [Will] Howard and not really miss a beat, and to be in the conference championship game, speaks a lot about who he is as a coach, and his staff and the tremendous job that they do,” Howard said.

Will Howard came in early against TCU in the first matchup in replacement of Adrian Martinez, putting up 28 first-half points in the process. This impressed ESPN analyst Rece Davis.

“Coming in on the stage that he did when Adrian got hurt and really getting his first snaps of the season against TCU last time shows a lot about his makeup,” Davis said. “Because you know that’s not an easy thing.”

Analyst Holly Rowe says that, unsurprisingly, she’s been a fan of K-State running back Deuce Vaughn for a long time. She says that she’s been “obsessed” with Vaughn from his very first collegiate game.

“He runs with a passion and a purpose, but toughness and vision and balance,” Rowe said. “I just think he is one of the most intriguing players in the country.”

K-State’s title match against TCU is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.