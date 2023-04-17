MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Former K-State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe talked with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley in an exclusive interview previewing the NFL Draft and looking back on his time in the Little Apple.

Boye-Doe is hoping to hear his name called in the upcoming draft after four years with the Wildcats. He’s grateful for his time in Manhattan, Kansas.

“Being able to get the opportunity to play under Coach Bill Snyder in my first year, he taught me a lot about just discipline and I grew as a person more than I ever have,” Boye-Doe said.

He also learned a lot from Klieman and his staff. Specifically, the Lawrence native worked closely with Assistant Head Coach Van Malone, who coaches defensive backs.

“Coach Malone- he’s just a great person all around,” Boye-Doe said. “I thank him more than anyone just for pushing me and believing in me.”

As for what he says NFL teams needs to know about him:

“I have speed that you can’t just find,” Boye-Doe said. “And I’m a competitor. I fit great in locker rooms, I fit great with anybody, I’m a winner.”