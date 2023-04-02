MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Former K-State defensive end, and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Felix Anudike-Uzomah talked with K-Nation for an exclusive interview following KSU’s 2023 Pro Day.

Anudike-Uzomah’s one-on-one interview aired Sunday night on K-Nation.

The upcoming NFL draft is a fitting one for ‘King Felix’ to be selected in, given that the draft is taking place in his hometown of Kansas City.

“I never, ever in my life thought that I would be in the draft and they would have it in Kansas City while I was being drafted,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “Which is a blessing. I thank God every day for me being in this position, I couldn’t ask for a better way to get drafted.”

The pass-rush animal says he was glad to get Pro Day over with, and he feels he showed scouts what he needed to. He says a point of emphasis for him was proving he could work in space, including in linebacker type of drops.

He says he knows NFL coaches will help elevate his game to the next level.

The KC, Mo. native would love to play for the Chiefs, but he’s open to going wherever.

“I want to be drafted where they feel like it’s best for me to be drafted,” Felix said. “I want to play football, bottom line.”

He says it was fun to be back in Manhattan, Kansas in K-State’s new indoor training facility and spend more time with his teammates, who he calls his brothers.