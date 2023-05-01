MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State point guard Markquis Nowell leaves behind quite the legacy.

The 5-foot-8 point guard from Harlem, New York not only set K-State’s single season assists record, but also set the NCAA tournament record for assists in a single game with 19 in the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 win over Michigan State.

Nowell reflected on his time with KSU with K-Nation during a recent trip to Topeka. He says the memories he made will stick with him forever.

“[I’ll remember] how much fun I had,” Nowell said. “How fun the fans were, how much I enjoyed these moments with my teammates. It’s been a great two years, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else besides K-State.”

Nowell contributed in his first season with the ‘Cats. However, he took his game to a whole new level in his final year of college basketball.

“Coach Tang and his coaching staff believed in me from day one,” Nowell said. “We believed in each other. We just worked hard at getting better and elevating this program. When you do right by people good things happen, me and Coach Tang just clicked ever since.”