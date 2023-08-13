MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Matthew Middleton is gearing up for year number one with the Wildcats in 2023.

The Kansas City, Kansas native is the ‘Cats new wide receivers coach. He talked one-on-one with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley last week for a K-Nation interview.

“It’s been awesome,” Middleton said when asked about his time in Manhattan so far. “The staff, the players, the community has been very welcoming and accepting to myself and my family. I am very grateful and thankful to be here.”

Returning close to home is a neat opportunity for Middleton, he says.

“It’s really special,” he said. “It’s always special to represent… Anytime I can be back home in this great state and represent it, especially at this awesome [and] phenomenal university- like I cannot beat it at all.”

