MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Ty Zentner’s football journey is taking him to new heights.

The Topeka native and Shawnee Height High School graduate spent two seasons at Butler Community College after high school. He then transferred to K-State where he spent four years. Now, Zentner is getting a chance to play professional football.

The former Thunderbird and Wildcat was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

He spoke with 27 News on Monday to discuss the emotions of getting a shot at the NFL.

“It’s awesome,” Zentner said. “I can’t wait to get that experience in. It’s coming up quick. I leave Thursday so it’s going to be fun. I’m excited to get out there and meet all my new teammates and coaches.”

He says the Eagles were the team he was hoping to be picked up by. Here’s why:

“Great coaches and one of their core values is connecting and being able to develop people,” Zentner said. “That’s something that I really like and I think they got a lot of great people over there in their organization so I’m excited to get over there.”

Zentner is already sporting an Eagles hat, and he says he doesn’t plan to take it off anytime soon.