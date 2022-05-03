MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State’s Catbackers Tour is back to being in-person and revamped for 2022.

The tour starts in May and will be a travelling pep rally, featuring K-State student-athletes, coaches, Willie the Wildcat and the K-State cheer team. The tour begins May 17 in Salina, and ends June 6 at the K-State Alumni Center in Manhattan.

Head football coach Chris Klieman, men’s basketball associate head coach Ulric Maligi, assistant coaches from women’s basketball and select student-athletes will appear during the first week. The second week of the Catbacker Tour will feature new head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang, assistant coaches from football and women’s basketball, and various student-athletes.

Catbacker Tour schedule:

May 17

Salina, 2-4 p.m.

Great Bend, 6-8 p.m.

May 18

Hays, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Colby, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Scott City, 6-8 p.m.

May 19

Liberal, 8-10 a.m.

Dodge City, 2-4 p.m.

Garden City, 6-8 p.m.

May 24

Emporia, 12-2 p.m.

Kansas City, 6-8 p.m.

May 25

Hutchinson, 12-2 p.m.

Wichita, 6-8 p.m.

May 26

Marysville, 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Topeka, 6-8 p.m.

June 6