MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – The Big 12 defensive player of the year will forgo his senior season and go to the NFL Draft.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah made the announcement on social media Thursday.

Anudike-Uzomah, a defensive end, is a third team AP All-American. He had 46 total tackles in 2022, including 31 solo. He also had 8.5 sacks, including three against Texas Tech.