ST. JOSEPH (KSNT) – The start to his pro football story could not be written any better. Former K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was drafted in the first round to his hometown Kansas City Chiefs.

However, a hand injury, suffered in the Big 12 Championship game, has kept King Felix from going full speed since then.

Without having full control over his hand, Anudike-Uzomah didn’t get the full rookie OTAs/minicamp experience.

“It affected me quite a bit, not going to lie,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “A lot of the rookies obviously had to learn technique wise and go on the field full speed and stuff like that and I had to jump back because of my injury, but now I’m in here, now I’m in training camp, training camps a great time to be – time to get your footwork down, get everything down to be ready for the preseason.”

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo didn’t shy away from Felix not being at his full potential, but he says it’s a growing pain all rookies have to go through.

“I think Felix is climbing, I really do,” Spagnuolo said. “We all know he didn’t get to do anything in the offseason here and that set him back, I thought he was a little rusty, struggled early. But (Chiefs Defensive Line Coach) Joe (Cullen) and I, we watch one-on-one’s, team periods, he’s flashing now.”

Anudike-Uzomah says he’s been embracing the grind.

“I’m learning every day,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “I’m learning exactly what the coaches have for me in-store just technique-wise. I thank [Spagnuolo] for saying that, at the end of the day, I’m still learning, for me, I’m still not there yet. I got some learning to do.”

Felix was asked if he felt any pressure being a hometown kid and a first-round draft pick.

“I’m just blocking that out,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “At the end of the day, I’m just drafted here to play, I’m drafted here to learn, play, and learn the defense.”