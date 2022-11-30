MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a stellar 2022 campaign, K-State football defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been awarded the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Award.

“King” Felix was also awarded Defensive Lineman of the Year and was a unanimous selection as a First-Team All-Defense member. This is the second-straight year for Anudike-Uzomah to be named top defensive lineman and added to the First-Team.

In the 2022 campaign, Anudike-Uzomah recorded 39 tackles – ten for a loss – including 7.5 sacks. The defensive end also forced two fumbles and batted down a pass.

The award is the seventh time a K-State player has been named Defensive Player of the Year, the first since Jordan Willis in 2016.