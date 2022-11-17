MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State men’s basketball returned home Thursday after a power-five win over Cal last week. The Wildcats got the Roos from just-down-the-road Kansas City.

A strong first half allowed K-State to cruise to victory through the rest of the game, beating Kansas City 69-53.

The Roos opened up scoring with an offensive rebound put-back to go up 2-0. Markquis Nowell then threw an alley-oop to Keyontae Johnson to even the score.

Minutes later, Johnson made a second-chance layup to go up 4-2, and the Wildcats never tied or trailed again. K-State went up by as much as 18 points before settling for a 41-25 halftime lead.

Cam Carter and Johnson led the first half scoring. Through 20 minutes of play, Carter led the team with 14 points, while Johnson added 11.

The team relaxed in the second half and allowed Kansas City to play with them. With 14 minutes to play, K-State led by 20 points, but the Roos cut the lead to just 10 with 6 minutes to play.

The Wildcats’ defense held strong from there, regaining a 16-point lead from transition layups at the end of the game. After a tied second half scoring performance, K-State beat Kansas City 69-53.

Johnson led the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points after Carter was held to just two shots in the second half to finish with 16 points. Johnson also finished with seven rebounds and six assists.

The win boosts K-State’s record under Jerome Tang to 3-0 and 2-0 at home. The Wildcats now prepare to travel to the Cayman Islands for a three-game tournament, starting with Rhode Island on November 21.