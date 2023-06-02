MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football will enter the 2023-24 season as the reigning Big 12 Champions, following a 31-28 victory over TCU in the conference championship game.

On Friday, K-State dropped the first pictures of its championship rings. Rings will be given to players, coaches and personnel.

The front of the ring features a Powercat in front of the Big 12 trophy. Along the edge reads “BIG 12 CHAMPIONS.”

Image from K-State Athletics

On one side of the ring, a script-font “Cats” is shown in purple. On the other side, the Big 12 logo with “2022” is featured.

Image from K-State Athletics

Image from K-State Athletics

Inside the ring is the final score of the championship game, with “KSU 31” on top and “TCU 28” on the bottom.