MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football will enter the 2023-24 season as the reigning Big 12 Champions, following a 31-28 victory over TCU in the conference championship game.
On Friday, K-State dropped the first pictures of its championship rings. Rings will be given to players, coaches and personnel.
The front of the ring features a Powercat in front of the Big 12 trophy. Along the edge reads “BIG 12 CHAMPIONS.”
On one side of the ring, a script-font “Cats” is shown in purple. On the other side, the Big 12 logo with “2022” is featured.
Inside the ring is the final score of the championship game, with “KSU 31” on top and “TCU 28” on the bottom.