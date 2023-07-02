MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Five former K-State basketball players will compete in the NBA Summer League this year.

Markquis Nowell, Keyontae Johnson, Barry Brown, Mark Smith and Xavier Sneed will all get a chance to show off their skills with the pros this summer.

Johnson will take the the floor with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which recently drafted him in the second round. Nowell signed an undrafted free agent two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Barry Brown will suit up for the Phoenix Suns, Xavier Sneed with the Charlotte Hornets and Mark Smith will try to impress the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.

The NBA Summer League begins Monday (July 3) with the California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer Leagues and continues with the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas from Friday, July 7 to Monday, July 17.

