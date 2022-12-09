MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a Big 12 Championship-winning season for K-State football, five Wildcats have been named to the AP All-Big 12 teams.

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah was a unanimous choice at first team defensive end.

Lineman Cooper Beebe and running back Deuce Vaughn join Anudike-Uzomah on the first team. Vaughn made the first team as an all-purpose player.

Vaughn also made an appearance on the second team as a running back. Julius Brents and punter Ty Zentner are also on the second team.

K-State’s final football game of the 2022 season is against No. 5 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31.