CHARLOTTE (KSNT) – Former K-State basketball player Xavier Sneed has signed with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced Monday.

Sneed signed a 10-day contract with Memphis in December and a two-way contract with Utah in February. He averaged 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds in nine NBA games in the 2021-22 season.

At K-State, Sneed started in 104 games, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention awards in his last two college seasons.