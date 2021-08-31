Former K-State basketball stars find forever together

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two former K-State basketball standouts announced their engagement on social media. A photo of professional basketball player Dean Wade on one knee proposing to former K-State star Kayla Goth showed up on Wade’s Instagram feed.

Wade was born in Wichita and lived in Inman, Kansas before going to Kansas State University. As a player for K-State, he was selected as Mr. Kansas Basketball by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association. Wade signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019 and signed a multi-year deal in 2020-21.

Goth played point guard for K-State and was the 20th player in the program’s history with 1,253 career points. Goth was the fourth player in program history with 1,000 or more points, 500 or more assists, and 300 or more rebounds.

She said yes.