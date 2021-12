MANHATTAN, KS – MARCH 07: Xavier Sneed #20 of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts after scoring a basket during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Bramlage Coliseum on March 7, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNT) – K-State almunus Xavier Sneed is joining the Memphis Grizzlies on a 10-day hardship deal.

The Memphis Grizzlies are signing G-League forward Xavier Sneed to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. He’s been playing with Greensboro. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 27, 2021

A hardship deal is a temporary roster spot that allows teams to exceed the 15-man roster limit in times of need. In the Grizzlies’ case: multiple players in COVID-19 protocol.

Sneed, a forward, was with the Hornet’s G-League affiliate, Greensboro Swarm. He started every game for the Swarm this season, and averaged 10 points on 51 percent shooting.